The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Amundi acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.