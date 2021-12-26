The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $12.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.37 billion and the lowest is $11.86 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.98 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock worth $6,865,277 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 347,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. 2,133,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

