The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 138.5% during the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 191,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,034,150 in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

