TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 156,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 108,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

SMMD stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,385 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.