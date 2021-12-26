Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $649.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report sales of $649.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $672.10 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $150,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,332,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,194,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.35. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.