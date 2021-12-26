TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,215,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals makes up approximately 1.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Trilogy Metals worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 980.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 89,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 396,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,896. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

