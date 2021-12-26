TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 928,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sibanye Stillwater comprises 3.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,264. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

