U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $732,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $645.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $644.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

