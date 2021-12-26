U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Contango Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer acquired 317,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

