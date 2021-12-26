U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 408,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $664,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

