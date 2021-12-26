UniLend Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.