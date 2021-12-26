Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Increased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

