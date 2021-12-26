Uptrennd (1UP) Market Capitalization Tops $30,249.53

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $30,249.53 and $1,244.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

