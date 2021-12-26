US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 325.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 206,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,888,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,868,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $75.73. 9,882,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

