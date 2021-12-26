US Asset Management LLC Invests $469,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 665,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,164. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average of $197.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

