US Asset Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,015. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

