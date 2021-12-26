US Asset Management LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.