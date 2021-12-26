US Asset Management LLC Makes New $839,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

GL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.70. 286,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

