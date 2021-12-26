US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fortive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.