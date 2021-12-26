USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.80 or 0.07997954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.71 or 0.99695374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00052550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

