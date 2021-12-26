Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 11.06% of Pretium Resources worth $200,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,808,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 365,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,341,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 82,788 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

