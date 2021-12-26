Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 46,580 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,337,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $435,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 63.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 43.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 200,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 11,672,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,965. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.