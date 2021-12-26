Van ECK Associates Corp Has $172.30 Million Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,257,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,081 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.51% of Centerra Gold worth $172,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $44,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

