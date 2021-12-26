Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $151,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $74.99. 2,191,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

