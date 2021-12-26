Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,955 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 575.5% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 141.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

