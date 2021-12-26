Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 11,488,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,220. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

