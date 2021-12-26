Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78.23 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $78,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

