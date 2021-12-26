Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,588 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Roku worth $73,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.34. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

