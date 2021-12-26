Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 128,191 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.81% of Stewart Information Services worth $81,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.