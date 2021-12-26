Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 854,509 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,119,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 854,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $85,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

