ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

VRAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 595,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,468. The company has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ViewRay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ViewRay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ViewRay by 37.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

