VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $964.64

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.64 ($12.74) and traded as low as GBX 944 ($12.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 956 ($12.63), with a volume of 110 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VP shares. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,050 ($13.87) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.31) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 977.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 965.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.88 million and a PE ratio of 23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. VP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

