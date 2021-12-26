Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $387,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

