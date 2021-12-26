Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,949 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.