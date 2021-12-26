Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Holdings Raised by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 14,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

