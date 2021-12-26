Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 1,504,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.