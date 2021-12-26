WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Review

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 6 3 0 2.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Union presently has a consensus price target of $22.30, suggesting a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Volatility & Risk

Western Union has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.48 $744.30 million $1.98 8.99 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Union beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

