WhiteCoin Trading Down 6.5% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $626.92 million and $6.97 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

