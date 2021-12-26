Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 214 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CNMD stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

