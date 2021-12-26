Whittier Trust Co. Sells 764 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 29,036 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $83.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

