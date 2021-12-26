Wing Hits Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.61 or 0.07967244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,632.45 or 0.99910920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

