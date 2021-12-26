Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,934 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 3.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. 3,178,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,911. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

