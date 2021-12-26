Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $80.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.28.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Xometry alerts:

NASDAQ XMTR traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07. Xometry has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.