Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report sales of $462.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot posted sales of $544.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,309 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 300,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.