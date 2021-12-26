Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp also posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

