Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GES traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. Guess? has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

