Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 481,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $123.33 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.