Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Pulmonx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Pulmonx stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. 209,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,736. Pulmonx has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

