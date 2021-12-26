Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $151.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the highest is $152.60 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Public Education by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 43,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,709. The firm has a market cap of $430.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

