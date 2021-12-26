Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $522.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 130,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,678. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

